Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:20 IST
Aggretsuko Season 4 can be out in October 2021, what more we know
Aggretsuko Season 4 is expected to solve the unfinished ending of Season 3. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Netflix's one of the most anticipated anime series, Aggretsuko Season 4's renewal was announced in Christmas 2020. After the huge success of the third season worldwide, fans are ardently waiting to see what will happen next to Haida and Retsuko.

Netflix's post on Twitter reads, "Retsy Claus has a present for all you metalheads out there! @aggretsuko is coming back for the fourth season of romance, rock, and RAGE!"

Aggretsuko is also called by its original Japanese title Aggressive Retsuko, centered about Retsuko a 25 years-old anthropomorphic red panda, working in the accounting department of a Japanese trading firm. He works tirelessly and tries to maintain balance with his pushy superiors and co-workers. Haida is the co-worker of Retsuko, working together for five years in an office.

Although Netflix has not revealed any synopsis, Aggretsuko Season 4 is expected to solve the unfinished ending of Season 3. Aggretsuko Season 1 resolves the issues in Retsuko and Haida's workplace and Season 2 shows the follow-up of personal life.

Aggretsuko Season 3 concluded with Retsuko, who was seen having her financial problem and taking a secret role as a member of the Japanese idol group. In the upcoming season, Retsuko may overcome more obstacles in her musical career.

Whenever Season 4 of Aggretsuko returns, it will solve the cliffhangers of Season 3. Hence, we will find the returning of most of the same characters and the voice artists.

Viewers are also expecting to see a sweet relationship between Haida and Restuko in Aggretsuko Season 4. Observing the past release records, fans are expecting it to fall on October 2021.

The last three seasons of the Japanese anime series, Aggretsuko took a gap of 14 months between each season. If the fourth season follows the same schedule, we are likely to see it in coming October.

But the main hurdle is the Covid-19 pandemic. The making of Aggretsuko Season 4 was reportedly affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. The entertainment projects across the world were affected and postponed for an indefinite time. The series creator or streaming giant can delay its release based on the world health crisis.

Currently, there is no official release date for Aggretsuko Season 4. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for the more latest updates on the anime series.

