Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143: Yuta suddenly appears, punches on Choso’s face

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143, the manga will be out this week and it will continue the fight between Naoya and Choso. Yuta will keep trying to chase Yuji. Here are more details on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143 spoilers, recap, release date, and raw scans leaks. Read on!

To take control over the situation and to help his brother Naoya, Yuta will suddenly appear and sucker-punch on Choso's face.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143 will show Yuji and Choso are in danger and both of them are injured and out of their special cursed energy manipulation technique.

Choso has demonstrated that he is capable of attain his special rank and that defeating Naoya will not be easy.

In the last chapter, we saw Yuta piercing a sword in Yuji's body. Yuta can't hurt Yuji as long as Sukuna is present in Yuji's body. There was a fight between Sukuna and Yuta. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 142 also showed the fighting between Naoya and Choso. He (Choso) tried hard to defeat Naoya so that he can help Yuji to fight against Yuta.

For the new readers, Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2018.

Jujutsu Kaisen is the story of Yuji Itadori, who joins a secret organization of sorcerers to kill a powerful Curse named Ryomen Sukuna, of whom Yuji becomes the host.

All the living beings in the manga, radiate energy called Cursed Energy. This cursed energy emerges from negative emotions that flow throughout the body.

In general, people cannot control the flow of negative emotions in their mind and body, and as a result, they continuously loose Cursed Energy. The Cursed Technique masters, the Jujutsu Sorcerers are the people who can control the flow of Cursed Energy in their body.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143 spoilers will be out in Thursday morning, March 18. It will be published for free reading on Viz Media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus' official website and platforms.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 143 is set to be out on Sunday, March 21. Stay tuned for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

