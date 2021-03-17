K-star Bae Suzy rumored to act with Telegu actor Ram Charan in Indian film

The south Korean singer cum actress Bae Suzy, who is also a member of the girl group miss A under JYP Entertainment, has drawn global attention for Netlix's newly released show Start-Up. Ever since Bae Suzy made her successful film debut in Architecture 101 in 2012, she continues to be called as The Nation's First Love in South Korea.

The series revolves around Seo Dalmi ( played by Bae Suzy) who has dreams of becoming an entrepreneur like Steve Jobs, and her love triangle between a man who is secretly her first love and another man who is pretending to be her first love.

Bae Suzy revealed that she chose the K-drama for its unique storyline. She said in an interview, "The concept felt fresh. It's been a while since I've played a character around the same age as me, so that made it feel realistic as well."

Meanwhile, rumor is up on the web world that the South Indian Director Shankar reportedly approached the K-pop sensation Bae Suzy for his pan India film with Telegu actor Ram Charan. However, there is no official confirmation for the rumors. Bae Suzy's image is photoshopped with Ram Charan and shared all over social media.

The rumors also circulates that Ram Charan will romance with Bae Suzy, another speculation suggested that the untitled film is not only going to become a pan India flick but also a pan Asia film, noted Republic.

Bae Suzy is the first Korean female celebrity to have a have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds which went on display in September 2016. She became one of the most in-demand endorsers in South Korea, and has been known as "CF Queen" for numerous endorsement deals ranging from cosmetics, apparel, up to basic commodities like sugar.

