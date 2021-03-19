Will Babylon Berlin Season 4 portray growing relationship between Gereon & Charlotte?

The German neo-noir television series based on author Volker Kutscher's novel Babylon Berlin portrays the story during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. It follows a police inspector Gereon Rath, who lived in Berlin and solved new cases of increasing horrific crimes.

After the success of Babylon Berlin's previous seasons, Netflix renewed it for Season 4. The creators already hinted earlier that they are working on the scripts. The other team members are speedily working on the project. The shooting was earlier reported to start at any time of the first phase of 2021, but there is no official confirmation on it.

The series' co-director, Henk Handloegten said that the upcoming Season 4 of Babylon Berlin would follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. He said, "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on."

He also hinted, "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input."

A German magazine named Qiez, earlier published Babylon Berlin Season 4 would cover two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

Babylon Berlin Season 4's plots would begin from the shocking Season 3's cliffhangers. The previous season relayed about the crashed stock market in Germany where Gereon incurred a heavy loss and he took a heavy dose of morphine before propelling into a psychedelic hallucination. The series aficionados are eager to know what can happen next.

On the other hand, viewers are keenly waiting to know the relationship between Gereon and Charlotte. In the previous season, a kissing scene was shown between Gereon and Charlotte. Henk Handloegten hinted about their future relationship.

However, Babylon Berlin Season 4's filming was about to start in June 2020, but the plan was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," said Henk Handloegten.

The German series Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

