Left Menu

Will Babylon Berlin Season 4 portray growing relationship between Gereon & Charlotte?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 19-03-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 13:38 IST
Will Babylon Berlin Season 4 portray growing relationship between Gereon & Charlotte?
The series’ co-director, Henk Handloegten said that the upcoming Season 4 of Babylon Berlin would follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. Image Credit: Facebook / Babylon Berlin

The German neo-noir television series based on author Volker Kutscher's novel Babylon Berlin portrays the story during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. It follows a police inspector Gereon Rath, who lived in Berlin and solved new cases of increasing horrific crimes.

After the success of Babylon Berlin's previous seasons, Netflix renewed it for Season 4. The creators already hinted earlier that they are working on the scripts. The other team members are speedily working on the project. The shooting was earlier reported to start at any time of the first phase of 2021, but there is no official confirmation on it.

The series' co-director, Henk Handloegten said that the upcoming Season 4 of Babylon Berlin would follow Volker Kutscher's third novel Goldstein more closely. He said, "The next one which is called Goldstein, and that's the third book, will be our fourth season. That is a book that we will base a lot of storylines on."

He also hinted, "We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input."

A German magazine named Qiez, earlier published Babylon Berlin Season 4 would cover two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

Babylon Berlin Season 4's plots would begin from the shocking Season 3's cliffhangers. The previous season relayed about the crashed stock market in Germany where Gereon incurred a heavy loss and he took a heavy dose of morphine before propelling into a psychedelic hallucination. The series aficionados are eager to know what can happen next.

On the other hand, viewers are keenly waiting to know the relationship between Gereon and Charlotte. In the previous season, a kissing scene was shown between Gereon and Charlotte. Henk Handloegten hinted about their future relationship.

However, Babylon Berlin Season 4's filming was about to start in June 2020, but the plan was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," said Henk Handloegten.

The German series Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Annie Murphy joins Russian Doll Season 2, what more we know

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 306: Will Deku kill Shigaraki or give him a chance?

Attack on Titan Chapter 139: What can happen to Eren? Release possible in April

IFI Techsolutions, a Microsoft Managed Partner in India, expands globally to provide Microsoft cloud solutions

Adani Green Energy raises $1.35 billion in one of Asia's largest project financing deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown worries, oil drag European stocks lower

European stocks slid on Friday, erasing a large part of the weekly gains, after France imposed fresh regional lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid signs of slowing vaccination in some countries.The pan-European STOXX 600 fel...

FTSE 100 falls as high bond yields, energy stocks weigh

Londons FTSE 100 fell on Friday, hit by higher bond yields globally, while energy stocks dropped as fresh COVID-19 lockdowns across Europe dampened hopes of a swift recovery in demand. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.2, with oil hea...

Kerala polls: Actor-turned-politician Krishna Kumar starts campaigning for BJP

Actor-turned-politician Krishna Kumar who was BJPs star campaigner in the recently concluded local body polls on Friday began campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala. Kumar who is contesting from Trivandrum central constit...

Indonesian President calls for ASEAN meeting to discuss Myanmar crisis

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday called for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ASEAN leaders to discuss the crisis in Myanmar. In a speech broadcast from the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java, the Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021