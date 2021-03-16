Left Menu

Annie Murphy joins Russian Doll Season 2, what more we know

Recently, Schitt’s Creek star, Annie Murphy has joined the cast of Russian Doll season 2 in an undisclosed role. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The streaming giant Netflix has already renewed Russian Doll for Season 2 on June 11, 2019. Earlier the shooting for second season was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the production began in March this year.

Recently, Schitt's Creek star, Annie Murphy has joined the cast of Russian Doll season 2 in an undisclosed role and Carolyn Michelle Smith joined in a recurring role.

Last year, an entertainment scooper, Daniel Richtman wrote about a new male character to be introduced in Russian Doll season 2. He described the man would be a male love interest.

"New main character for the season. He's a male love interest role, charming, but tums out to be a hustler/con artist type. He's being described to us as a "young Benicio Del Toro" type, and Natasha is envisioning names like Oscar Isaac or Andre Holland," said Daniel Richtman.

Although the plot is kept secret, still one of the series creators, Natasha Lyonne told to Hollywood Reporter, "I definitely have ideas ranging from the really kind of out-there anthology to staying on board with our friend Nadia."

Looking back, Russian Doll season 1 ended with the demise of both Nadia and Alan. Now they are in separate worlds, and it feels like a parallel universe as they encounter their alternative versions. They try to save each other again this time so that they can break the time loop.

According to a source, here is an (unofficial) synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2 –Nadia follows her journey as the guest of honor at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler created the comedy-drama Russian Doll season 2 revolves around Nadia Vulvokov, played by Natasha Lyonne herself, a game developer who dies repeatedly and survives on the same night in an ongoing time-loop. Then she always tries to find out what is happening to her. Nadia meets a man who has the same experience and survives in the same way after he dies.

Alongside Lyonne, Charlie Barnett may reprise his role as Alan Zaveri, the man who is also stuck in a time loop.

Other cast members from Russian Doll Season 2 may come into view again include Greta Lee as Maxine, Nadia's friend, and Yul Vazquez as John Reyes, a real estate agent, and Nadia's ex-boyfriend. Charlie Barnett might also join as Alan Zaveri, a man who is also stuck in a time loop like Nadia.

Russian Doll Season 2 is yet to get the official release date. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Netflix series.

