Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

The British Comedy TV drama Sex Education Season 3 has finally finished its filming. A crewmember has posted an image to share the exciting news. The shared picture caption reads, "That's a wrap. Thank you Sex Education Season 3 and everyone involved for that epic eight month adventure in love, laughter, and TV magic."

Sex Education Season 3 ended on several cliffhangers; and it seems fans are eagerly waiting to watch Season 3 to get the answer to their questions.

Advertisement

Seeing the Sex Education Season 3 Twitter post, fans are quite excited and started congratulating the crewmember. One of the fans wrote, "Congratulations, we look forward to this season."

One more user answered "Yess!!! So excited," while another one wrote "Congrats omg I'm so hyped." While a fan tweeted ""Can't wait for this.".

Sex Education Season 2 ends by showing an unexpected pregnancy of Jean Milburn. Jean was shocked after seeing the report. Viewers are waiting to see what will be the final decision of Jean, whether she will terminate her pregnancy. There are several loose ends that are yet to be fixed on the third season.

Viewers might be surprised to hear that Sex Education Season 3 will show a time gap. Asa Butterfield, who is portraying the role of Otis Milburn, told The Guardian that his character Otis "has grown a bit."

He told, "Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy."

"It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too. We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a mustache," added the actor.

He also told, "I can exclusively reveal it's not real. It's a stunt 'tache. And thankfully it doesn't last the whole season. I don't think anyone could bear looking at that thing for long."

Moreover, when he was asked how the relationship between Otis Milburn and Maeve Wiley (played by Emma Mackey) would play out in Sex Education Season 3, he added, "People get quite cross when we tease them and stretch it out. Their relationship continues to develop in season three."

Asa Butterfield also informed that Sex Education Season 3 will "explore why Otis was running his sex therapy clinic in the first place. Was it just to be close to Maeve or does he get fulfillment from helping people?"

The Season 3 of the series will also introduce some new faces. Netflix already took to Twitter to introduce the viewers to the new faces joining in Sex Education Season 3. Girl's actress Jemima Kirke is joining as Headmistress Hope. Dua Saleh will play the role of Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale. The 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' actor Jason Isaacs will perform as Peter Groff.

However, the filming for Sex Education Season 3 was delayed for the ongoing pandemic. It was originally set to begin in April and May 2020. Production for the Laurie Nunn created series finally started in September 2020. The filming is complete now but the release date is yet to be announced. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Kung Fu Panda 4 can show Po & his father reunite