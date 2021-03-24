Kung Fu Panda 4 can show Po & his father reunite

Fans have been waiting for Kung Fu Panda 4 for the past five years. The development of the fourth sequel badly suffered due the COVID-19 pandemic. However, fans would be happy to know that the fourth movie is not going to be the last film of the franchise.

Jeffrey Katzenberg, the co-founder, and CEO of DreamWorks Animation, earlier said that the franchise would have six movies. Thus, movie lovers can rest assured about Kung Fu Panda 5 and Kung Fu Panda 6.

Earlier, Co-director Jennifer Yuh Nelson told that she did not know this as she had always seen the series as a trilogy. However, she said that she is open to the idea of a fourth installment as long as it focuses on Po.

It seems Kung Fu Panda 4 will reveal more about Po Ping's family and the relationship between them. Po can be seen fighting with Kai and putting an end to all his misdeeds. Altogether, the movie is likely to focus mainly on Po.

Although the plot for Kung Fu Panda 4 is not confirmed yet, many fans believe that Po will be seen entering the Panda village and reuniting with his father and other pandas. Some fans can also see him teaching his son the art of Kung Fu and turning him into a Kung Fu master.

The actors who would return to lend their voice in Kung Fu Panda 4 are Jack Black (as Po), Jackie Chan (Monkey), Angelina Jolie (Tigress), Lucy Liu (Viper), Bryan Cranston (Li Shan), Dustin Hoffman (Shifu), and Seth Rogen (Mantis).

The DreamWorks Animation media franchise films Kung Fu Panda sequels are the most loved anime throughout the world. The first three movies were the most financially successful animated feature film for their years. The enthusiasts have been waiting for the last three years to see the highly demanding animated Kung Fu Panda 4.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories, for a global total of USD 521.2 million, and is the lowest-grossing film in the series. According to Deadline Hollywood, the third movie made a net profit of USD 76.65 million, when factoring together all expenses and revenues for the film, making it one of the top twenty most profitable releases of 2016.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) is the second biggest worldwide box office success for a film directed solely by a woman (Jennifer Yuh Nelson), after DC Films' Wonder Woman.

Kung Fu Panda 4 does not have an official release date. Stay with us to get more updates on Hollywood animated movies.