Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious Holi post with Rajpal Yadav

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who had recently tested positive for COVID-19, wished his fans on Holi with a hilarious post featuring Rajpal Yadav.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:04 IST
Kartik Aaryan shares hilarious Holi post with Rajpal Yadav
Kartik Aaryan with Rajpal Yadav (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who had recently tested positive for COVID-19, wished his fans on Holi with a hilarious post featuring Rajpal Yadav. Be it his acting skills or his witty social media posts, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star leaves no stone unturned to entertain his fans and keep them hooked.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik wished his fans a Happy Holi with a hilarious post from the sets of his upcoming outing 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The snap features Kartik posing confusedly with Rajpal who is seen sporting the look of his iconic comic role from the first part of the movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. What brings a fun twist to the picture is Kartik who has tried the same hairstyle as Rajpal's character Chota Pandit.

"Chote Pandit aur Meri taraf se Happy Holi Pani se bachke rehna iss saal #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2," he wrote in the caption. On a related note, Rajpal will be again seen entertaining the audience with his rib-tickling comic role in the sequel of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' in which Kartik will play the lead role alongside Kiara Advani.

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 7 lakh likes within a few hours of it being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and posted laughing emoticons with some wishing him a Happy Holi and fast recovery from the deadly disease. On March 22, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star informed his fans about testing positive for COVID-19. Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a graphic of mathematical 'plus' sign while revealing the news. He wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo," with folded hands emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides his comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik will also be seen in his much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'. He also has Karan Johar's film 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC extends eviction ban through June 30 -- document

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday extended a sweeping nationwide order through June 30 to extend a temporary halt to prevent millions of U.S. renters from being evicted, in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19....

Election process for 3 RS seats from Kerala to be decided in "one or two days": EC to HC

The Election Commission on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the election process for the three Rajya Sabha seats from the State will be initiated soon as per the statutory schedule.The Election Commission made this submission on p...

Kerala polls: BJP supports Jose K Mani's remark, says love jihad issue should be addressed

The BJP has supported the remark of Kerala Congress M chief Jose K Mani who had said that the alleged love jihad cases in Kerala should be studied and clarified if there is such suspicion. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister and BJP leader V Mu...

INSIGHT-How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe

I get an email almost every morning from some SPAC seller telling me to do a SPAC with them, said Johnny Boufarhat, CEO of Hopin, a virtual events platform. Its interesting, but it also doesnt make sense for us. Instead, Boufarhat said he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021