Kartik Aaryan shares new glimpse from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' set

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', on Tuesday, shared a new glimpse from the sets.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 23:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 23:46 IST
Kartik Aaryan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', on Tuesday, shared a new glimpse from the sets. Taking to Instagram stories, Kartik treated fans with a new picture but hid his face with the help of a cool emoji wearing sunglasses.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Shoot 1. #Bhool Bhulaiyaa3." Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. "Welcoming Vidya on board, Kartik on Instagram wrote, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," he wrote.Bazmee also directed the second part. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, Kartik is all set to come up with 'Chandu Champion'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. Apart from that, Kartik will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

