Left Menu

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy double date with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly in Vegas

Date night! Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker attended a UFC fight alongside actor Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:24 IST
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy double date with Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly in Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Date night! Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker attended a UFC fight alongside actor Megan Fox and singer Machine Gun Kelly. As per People Magazine, on Saturday, the ladies enjoyed a double date with their respective boyfriends as the four took in some mixed martial arts at UFC 260 in Las Vegas, where Francis Ngannou defeated Stipe Miocic.

Kardashian cozied up to Barker in the VIP section at the UFC Apex, just a few feet away from Fox and Kelly, who met a year ago on the sets of their upcoming crime thriller 'Midnight in the Switchgrass'. Barker and Kelly have collaborated on several occasions, most recently for the latter's fifth studio album 'Tickets to My Downfall', which also featured Fox on the interlude track 'Banyan Tree'. Barker raved about his relationship with Kardashian earlier this month on The Drew Barrymore Show, explaining that it's much easier dating a fellow parent.

"And now I'm spending time with a woman who's a great mom, who's a great friend and you don't have to worry about any of those things," he said. He added, "It just comes natural, it's like a maturity thing. And I also really like missing someone and cherishing the time that I spend with them instead of every day being with them, especially in the beginning of the relationship. I think missing someone is so important."

A source confirmed the couple's relationship to People magazine in January, and the couple made it Instagram official on Valentine's Day weekend, long after they bonded over their kids. Barker shares son Landon Asher and daughter Alabama Luella with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian shares sons Mason Dash and Reign Aston and daughter Penelope Scotland with ex Scott Disick.

The Poosh founder was "ready for a relationship with a more mature guy" when she started dating Barker, a source told the outlet last month, adding, "Kourtney and Travis have a long, long history and years of friendship. They've felt like family for years, and she's really close with Alabama, who's just a cool rock star kid." Fox and MGK, whose real name Colson Baker, made their relationship Instagram official last July after they were first romantically linked that May. She starred as his love interest that month in the music video for his single 'Bloody Valentine'.

In addition to wearing a drop of Fox's blood on a necklace, they recently sparked engagement rumours, when the 'Jennifer's Body' star was spotted wearing another piece of jewellery on her wedding ring finger. A source told the outlet in January, "They are very serious and plan on spending the future together. There will be an engagement at some point, but they are not engaged now."

Fox filed for divorce last November from Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom, and Journey River. Green, who is now dating 'Dancing with the Stars' pro Sharna Burgess, previously confirmed their split in May 2020, when Fox was first linked to Kelly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC extends eviction ban through June 30 -- document

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday extended a sweeping nationwide order through June 30 to extend a temporary halt to prevent millions of U.S. renters from being evicted, in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19....

Election process for 3 RS seats from Kerala to be decided in "one or two days": EC to HC

The Election Commission on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the election process for the three Rajya Sabha seats from the State will be initiated soon as per the statutory schedule.The Election Commission made this submission on p...

Kerala polls: BJP supports Jose K Mani's remark, says love jihad issue should be addressed

The BJP has supported the remark of Kerala Congress M chief Jose K Mani who had said that the alleged love jihad cases in Kerala should be studied and clarified if there is such suspicion. Speaking to ANI, Union Minister and BJP leader V Mu...

INSIGHT-How the American SPACs rocket has failed to take off in Europe

I get an email almost every morning from some SPAC seller telling me to do a SPAC with them, said Johnny Boufarhat, CEO of Hopin, a virtual events platform. Its interesting, but it also doesnt make sense for us. Instead, Boufarhat said he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021