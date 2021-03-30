Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-03-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 13:20 IST
Part two of 'Lucifer' S5 to debut on Netflix in May

Netflix has announced that ''Lucifer'' will return with the second half of season five on May 28.

The streamer posted the announcement on Twitter with a photo of Tom Ellis' Lucifer and Lauren German's Detective Chloe Decker.

''We know that more episode are what you truly desire. Season 5B arrives on Netflix May 28th,'' read the post from the streamer's official Twitter account.

''Lucifer'', which started in 2016, revolves around the story of Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), the Devil, who abandons Hell for Los Angeles where he runs his own nightclub named ''LUX'' and becomes a consultant to the LAPD.

The show was abruptly cancelled by Fox after its third season but was saved by Netflix in 2019.

Its fifth season was divided in two parts of eight episodes each with the first half premiering in August 2020.

In June 2020, Netflix had announced that show will conclude with its sixth and final season.

''Lucifer'' also features Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, Scarlett Estevez and Kevin Alejandro.

The show is produced by WBTV in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. PTI RB RB

