Rajasthan Government Suspends Senior Medical Officers Implicated in Fake NOCs for Organ Transplant

The Rajasthan government has removed two senior medical officers in the fake No Objection Certificate (NOC) case for organ transplant, said a senior official on Tuesday.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, the state government has relieved Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College principal Dr Rajiv Bagrahatta and SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr Achal Sharma from their posts with immediate effect, the official said.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Medical and Health department, Shubhra Singh, in a statement said that the state government has taken major action against those issuing fake NOCs for organ transplant.

Along with this, the state government has given the charge of principal and controller of SMS Medical College to Cardiology department senior professor Dr Deepak Maheshwari and senior professor (anesthesia) Dr Sushil Bhati of the post of superintendent of SMS Hospital till further orders.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued a notification for appointment of the additional commissioner of police (crime) as the appropriate authority under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994.

Under the Act, there is a provision to appoint more than one appropriate authority. Dr Rashmi Gupta is already discharging her responsibilities as the appropriate authority.

The additional chief secretary said that after the case of fake NOC for human organ transplantation came to light, the state government has appointed the additional commissioner of police (crime) as the appropriate authority for effective investigation under the provisions of the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994. With this, it will be possible to thoroughly investigate the parties involved from the criminal point of view in this matter and take strict action against the culprits.

On April 1, the Anti-Corruption Bureau team had arrested three people for taking bribe in lieu of issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) in organ transplant cases. It is alleged that these accused were issuing fake NOC by taking money. After this, action was taken against many hospitals of Jaipur.

