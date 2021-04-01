Left Menu

Kirti Kulhari announces separation from husband Saahil Sehgal

Actor Kirti Kulhari on Thursday announced her separation from actor-husband Saahil Sehgal after almost five years of marriage.The actor, best known for featuring in the film Pink and the web series Four More Shots Please, said the duo has decided to part ways not on paper, but in life.A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 13:21 IST
Kirti Kulhari announces separation from husband Saahil Sehgal

Actor Kirti Kulhari on Thursday announced her separation from actor-husband Saahil Sehgal after almost five years of marriage.

The actor, best known for featuring in the film ''Pink'' and the web series ''Four More Shots Please!'', said the duo has decided to part ways ''not on paper, but in life''.

''A simple note to let everyone know that my husband Saahil and I have decided to separate. Not on paper, but in life. A decision that's probably harder than the decision of 'being with somebody', because coming together is celebrated by everyone you love and care about.

''And the decision of 'not being with somebody' brings along pain and hurt to the same people. It's not easy. Guess it's not meant to be easy but it is what it is,'' she said in a statement on Instagram. Kulhari, who tied the knot with the ''Basmati Blues'' actor in June 2016, said she was in a ''good place''. ''Will not be commenting further on this. Upward and Onward. Always,'' she added. Kulhari was recently seen in the film ''The Girl on The Train'', which released on Netflix in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajinikanth made profound impact on silver screen with inimitable mannerisms: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday congratulated Rajinikanth after it was announced the legendary actor will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The Karnataka-born Maharashtranian stylish Ta...

European stocks inch towards record high as PMIs, chip rally support

European stocks kicked off the new quarter with gains on Thursday, as optimism around a new U.S. government spending plan and strong factory activity data out of the euro zone eclipsed concerns about another lockdown in France.The pan-Europ...

Ex-Olympic silver medalist Baggaley guilty of drug importing

Former two-time Olympic silver medallist canoeist Nathan Baggaley and his younger brother have been found guilty of plotting to smuggle 200 million Australian dollars 150 million worth of cocaine into Australia.The 45-year-old Baggaley and ...

Tata Motors reports sale of 66,609 units in domestic market in March

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has sold a total of 66,609 units in the domestic market in March.The auto major had sold 11,012 units in the same month last year.Total commercial vehicle sales last month stood at 40,609 units. The company h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021