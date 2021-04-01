Left Menu

Rajini dedicates Dada Saheb Phalke award to those responsible for his rise

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-04-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 15:35 IST
Rajini dedicates Dada Saheb Phalke award to those responsible for his rise

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday dedicated the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award announced by the Centre to be conferred on him to those who made him what he is now, including a bus driver friend and his mentor who launched him in cinema, the late K Balachander.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced on Thursday that Rajinikanth will be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award for the year 2019, making him the third from Tamil cinema after the late thespian Sivaji Ganesan and late director Balachander, his mentor, to have been chosen for the award.

Congratulatory messages poured in from various quarters to the veteran.

Those who greeted him were his long time friend and contemporary Kamal Haasan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK President M K Stalin and various other political leaders.

The 70-year old actor thanked the Centre for conferring the prestigious award and said he dedicated it to his friend Raj Bahadur, elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao and all those who made him the Rajini that is now.

''I dedicate this award to my friend and bus driver Raj Bahadur, who discovered my acting talent and encouraged me, my elder brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who sacrificed a lot to make me an actor while struggling with poverty, my guru K Balachander, who created this Rajinikanth,'' he said.

In a statement he also dedicated the award to producers, directors, technicians, distributors, theatre owners, media, the Tamil people, ''who have given me my life, and my fans across the world.'' Rajinikanth said he thanked the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conferring him the ''Indian cinema's highest honour.'' ''My heartfelt thanks to the government of india, respected & dearest @narendramodi ji, @PrakashJavdekar ji and the jury for conferring upon me the prestigious #DadasahebPhalkeAward. I sincerely dedicate it to all those who have been a part of my journey. Thanks to the almighty,'' he tweeted.

The star thanked Palaniswamy, Panneerselvam, Leader of Opposition Stalin, ''my friend Kamal Haasan,'' national and state politicians, his friends, his friends in the film industry and my well-wishers.

''Long live Tamil people! Long live Tamil Nadu! Jai Hind!!,'' he said.

Congratulating the actor over phone, Palaniswami said the Dada Saheb Phalke Award recognises his hard work in the film industry.

''I pray to God that you will receive many more awards and live long,'' the chief minister said.

His long-time friend and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said the award, highest to be bestowed on a performing artiste, is 100 per cent appropriate for Rajinikanth while Stalin said that though 'delayed' the recognition was welcome.

''It is a great pleasure that the highest award, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, has been announced to Rajinikanth, the supreme star and my dearest friend. The award is 100 per cent appropriate for Rajini, who has proven that he can win over fans by appearing on screen,'' Haasan tweeted.

Stalin described Rajinikanth as a ''dear friend'' and an ''unparalleled performer'' and expressed joy over him being selected for the award.

''Delayed but welcome,'' he said in a tweet.

He wished that Rajinikanth, ''a symbol of acting and friendship,'' continues with his journey in filmdom PMK leader and former union minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss congratulated the superstar.

''Actor Rajinikanth has been honored with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the highest award of the film industry in India. Award winning close friend @rajinikanth Congratulations,'' he tweeted.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, BJP state president L Murugan, national award winning lyricist Vairamuthu, popular comedian Vivekh and a number of film personalities greeted the actor on being selected for the award.PTI JSP ASK SA SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's digital IDs for land could exclude poor, indigenous communities

By Rina Chandran April 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Plans by the Indian government to assign digital identification numbers to plots of land could exclude rural and indigenous people who do not hold titles, and further marginalise those w...

Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams to build temple in J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday approved a proposal to allot nearly 25 hectares of land on lease basis for a period of 40 years to the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams TTD to build a temple and its allied infrastructures in ...

Lebanon's central bank says it will discuss audit with Alvarez & Marsal on April 6

Lebanons central bank said in a statement on Thursday it is ready to facilitate an audit process by Alvarez Marsal and will discuss this in a virtual meeting with the restructuring company on April 6.Also Read World Bank, EU, UN say agreem...

Soccer-Atletico, Barca and Real set for tightest title battle in years

So often over the years Barcelona and Real Madrid have fought it out between themselves for the Liga title, cruising to 95-plus points while everyone else battles to be the best of the rest. However, with 10 games to go this season, Atletic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021