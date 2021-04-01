Left Menu

Randall Park to make directorial debut with 'Shortcomings'

American actor-comedian Randall Park is stepping behind the camera for the first time, all set to take on directing duties for the upcoming outing 'Shortcomings'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 16:54 IST
Randall Park to make directorial debut with 'Shortcomings'
Randall Park (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor-comedian Randall Park is stepping behind the camera for the first time, all set to take on directing duties for the upcoming outing 'Shortcomings'. As per Variety, the forthcoming film will be based on Adrian Tomine's graphic novel. Tomine is executing producing the movie and adapting the screenplay.

It will follow a trio of young Bay Area urbanites -- Ben Tanaka, Miko Hayashi, and Alice Kim -- as they navigate a range of interpersonal relationships, traversing the country in search of the ideal connection. Speaking about his directorial debut, Park said, "I am such a huge fan of Adrian's work, and I'm very excited to team with him and Roadside Attractions on this updated, modern take of 'Shortcomings'."

He added, "In these characters, I see versions of Asian Americans in my own life -- the ones I love and the ones I just kind of tolerate." Tomine, widely known for his work in The New Yorker, said that he initially resisted the idea of adapting 'Shortcomings', fearing it wouldn't reflect the "style and spirit" of the material.

"Randall, Roadside Attractions and Imminent Collision immediately impressed me with their passion, insight and vision for this film," he said. Tomine added, "They have been invaluable partners in the process of translating 'Shortcomings' both to the screen as well as to the current time, and I'm honored to be a part of this collaboration."

Roadside Attractions will bankroll the film with Park, Michael Golamco, and Hieu Ho's Imminent Collision. Roadside Attractions producers will include co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d'Arbeloff, senior vice president Jennifer Berman and creative executive Ryan Paine, who brought the project into the company. Ho, Golamco and Park will produce for Imminent Collision.

Park had previously helmed the series finale of 'Fresh Off the Boat', the ABC sitcom in which he starred as Louis Huang. He also recently appeared on the Marvel series 'WandaVision' and in the Netflix romantic comedy 'Always Be My Maybe'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Italian spy had four children, large mortgage -newspapers

An Italian navy captain caught allegedly passing secret documents to a Russian military attache in return for cash was financially hard-up and struggling to provide for his four children, his wife has told an Italian newspaper.Walter Biot, ...

Centre releases Rs 45,000 crore as additional devolution to states

The Finance Ministry on Thursday said it has released Rs 45,000 crore as additional devolution to states in FY 2020-21, marking an increase of 8.2 per cent over revised estimates of 2020-21. As per RE 2020-21, Rs 549,959 lakh crore being 41...

Pakistan decision to import Indian cotton and sugar put on hold -source

Pakistans cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday put on hold a decision made by the countrys top economic decision-making body to allow imports of cotton and rice from neighboring India, a source told Reuters.In an effor...

Myanmar's Suu Kyi, Australian adviser charged with official secrets violation - lawyer

Myanmars deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged along with four of her allies with violating the countrys colonial-era official secrets act, her chief lawyer said on Thursday.Suu Kyi, three of her deposed cabinet ministers, and he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021