Rani Mukherji says lot to accomplish as learning is still on

Bollywood star Rani Mukherji, who completed 25 years in the Indian film industry this year, on Thursday said her struggle is yet on, adding that a lot has to be accomplished as an actor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:26 IST
Rani Mukherji (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Rani Mukherji, who completed 25 years in the Indian film industry this year, on Thursday said her struggle is yet on, adding that a lot has to be accomplished as an actor. The 'Hichki' actor who ruled the box office in the 90s and has given some memorable hits, talked about her journey and said, "My biggest learning has been to keep learning. This has been my biggest learning. I think learning for an artist never stops. So, for me, my biggest learning has been to just focus on work and continue to do that with utmost sincerity."

Crediting fans for her success, she said, "Without my fans, I would not have been able to survive, especially with the kind of prejudices a married actress with a baby has to go through. The fact that they have supported me throughout is nothing short of a miracle and that's why I'm still working and doing relevant work." Speaking about her career, Rani added, "When I think of the number of years, it seems like a very long time but honestly for me it just seems like my journey has never stopped. It's just gone on and on since the day I was 16 and started working. Now, 25 years feels the same because the struggle is yet on, learning is still on as an actor. There is a lot that I have to accomplish, there is a lot that I have to learn."

"For an actor, learning never stops and the more experience I have with different directors, different technicians, different co-stars, I get to learn a lot. It still feels nice and I am raring to go because with each film, I kind of discover a new me and I love telling stories - important stories, powerful women stories," she concluded. Meanwhile, Rani will be next seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The cast also includes debutante Sharvari. 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is a sequel to the 2005 hit film 'Bunty Aur Babli', starring Rani alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

