Left Menu

Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-04-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 02-04-2021 01:46 IST
Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@aliaa08)

Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors. ''I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. ''I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,'' the ''Kalank'' actor wrote.

Bhatt had on March 11 tested negative for COVID-19 and resumed work after her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had been shooting for ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' with her, tested positive.

Kapoor last week tested negative for COVID-19 while reports suggest that Bhansali has also recovered from the virus. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic. The city's overall caseload tally stands at 4,23,360.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black clover Chapter 288: Asta & Nacht will fight against twin devils

New source types added to Google Docs citation tool

Nine EU advisers threaten walkout over sustainable finance row

10 new regions added to Samsung TV Plus service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ontario 'pulling the emergency brake' with third COVID-19 lockdown as cases rise, ICU beds fill

The Canadian province of Ontario will enter a limited lockdown for 28 days on Saturday, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise and more dangerous virus variants take hold, the premier said on Thursday. The lockdown for Canadas most pop...

Nike wins halt to sales of Lil Nas X 'Satan Shoes'

A federal judge on Thursday sided with Nike Inc in ordering a Brooklyn company to temporarily stop further sales of Satan Shoes it produced in collaboration with the rapper Lil Nas X. U.S. District Judge Eric Komitee in Brooklyn ruled three...

Pope meets cardinal he fired, in apparent reconciliation

Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, according to the cardinal who was fired by the pontiff last September on accusations of embezzlement and nepotism.Becciu told Italian journalists that the Mass was said i...

Ford resumes political donations after review

Ford Motor Cos political action committee is resuming making political donations and will not rule out making donations to Republican lawmakers that voted against President Joe Bidens election certification on Jan. 6, according to a letter ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021