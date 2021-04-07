Three Entertainment marks its fourth year in the industry

MUMBAI, India, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mumbai-based, women-led startup, Three Entertainment celebrates four years in the business. What started out as a passion project, has blossomed into one of the most profitable ventures in their space.

With a dream and no funding to back them, Saanya Sharma, Sanjana Shah, and Aashna Lalwani started Three Entertainment in 2017 from their homes. They started off small curating events for friends and family and soon expanded their expertise into doing so for luxury brands like The Reliance Group, Four Seasons, Notandas Jewellers, Bastian, Soho House, and Ministry Of Crab, amongst others. Three Entertainment has been the go-to event curator for the who's who of Bollywood, notably the likes of Ibrahim & Sarah Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anshula & Arjun Kapoor, Pooja Makhija, and Yasmin Karachiwala. Their approach is extremely hands-on and with their lean team of ten to support their vision, they have been able to make events more personable.

''At inception, everyone was doing everything. From running errands, approaching vendors and cold calling clients, to doing our accounts and posting on social media, there was no method to the madness. We were constantly learning on the job, in an attempt to 'fake it till we made it'. We had in us a hunger to create and when we came together to ideate, our creative energies just sparked. The concept of turning nothing into something was thrilling. Even today, despite having divided roles and departments, we collectively mood board event flows and themes, as a trio. Piece by piece we watch our vision come to life and by the end of it, we have our BIG showstopper idea'', says Operations Head & Co-founder, Aashna Lalwani- Three Entertainment.

In the midst of the nationwide pandemic, in an effort to sustain the company through turbulent times, they launched The Box Party Club, which featured all the elements to make your special day even more memorable without setting foot outside your home. This ingenious concept was lauded and they were able to sell over 1600+ boxes in a span of 8 months. The simple idea of people not being able to celebrate special days with their friends and family is what motivated them to curate a kit of party essentials to make sure every celebration is a grand and memorable one.

''One of our best sellers was Netflix in a box. We found that customers would ship the boxes out to their friends and family and celebrate their personal achievements virtually. What really worked for us was the amount of customization we could do, no two boxes looked the same and that tremendously worked in our favour'', says Sanjana Shah- Creative Head & Co-founder, Three Entertainment, ''We used our unique value proposition to start upscaling the box and eventually became popular in the virtual wedding space''.

The Box Party bridesmaids boxes were an absolute winner with bride squads. They were able to commercialize the idea and pitch the concept to companies looking to connect with their customers, remotely. They worked closely with the likes of Autocar India, Yalo, Anaqa Jewels, Pogo, and Bollywood celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonakshi Sinha to curate kits for their friends, employees, and customers. Some of the more popular collaborations include associating with fashion influencer Sonam Babani and celebrity stylist, Nikita Jaisinghani to curate unique offerings for their customers.

At their very core, their expertise lies in being a one-stop-shop for everything decor and production. The team prides itself on curating everything down to the very last detail to ensure that no event looks or feels the same. They go back to the drawing board countless times to ensure that each element works in tandem with the other.

Business Head and Co-founder of Three Entertainment, Saanya Sharma asserts, ''Suddenly it feels like every third person you meet is into events. In an industry that is flooded with event planners and some great ones might I add, I believe it's super important to keep ideating and innovating to create an experience out of an event. The more detailed and customized it is, the higher up on the ladder you are! More so, every event should be different than the former, and I believe that's where our USP lies. There's a tiny place between being disciplined and letting loose, we call that place Three Entertainment!'' About Three Entertainment Three Entertainment is a Mumbai-based Event management and Decor company spearheaded by Saanya Sharma, Sanjana Shah, and Aashna Lalwani. Their roster of clients includes luxury brands, celebrities, socialites, influencers, and business personalities. From conceptualizing the decor for weddings, events, and parties, through the lockdown to curating customized gift boxes to allow individuals to celebrate their special days virtually, the trio has carved out a niche in curating memorable experiences. They celebrate four years in the business in 2021.

