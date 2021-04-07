Jean-Marc Vallee, Nathan Ross inks first-look pact with HBO and HBO Max

Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee and his producing partner Nathan Ross have signed a first-look deal with HBO and HBO Max.

Vallee has been a frequent collaborator of the premium cable TV network, having previously directed critically-acclaimed series ''Big Little Lies'' and ''Sharp Objects''.

The three-year pact will see Vallee and Ross' company, Crazyrose, develop projects for both WarnerMedia platforms, reported Deadline.

Under the deal, the duo will executive produce both ''Gorilla and the Bird'', a limited series based on the memoir by Zack McDermott which Vallee will also direct, and ''The Players Table'', starring Sydney Sweeney and Halsey, and to be directed by Annabelle Attanasio.

''We are honoured to formalize our long and fruitful relationship with HBO and to begin a new one with HBO Max. We are grateful to Casey (Bloys), Frannie (Orsi), and Sarah (Aubrey) for their continued partnership and look forward to supporting and promoting storytellers we admire in this next stage for Crazyrose,'' Vallee and Ross said in a statement.

Crazyrose also has a first-look film deal with Endeavor Content, which will continue, and will forge a second-look TV deal there as well. Vallee's directorial credits also include critically-acclaimed feature films such as ''Dallas Buyers Club'', ''Wild'' and ''Demolition''. He will next direct John Lennon-Yoko Ono biopic for Universal Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)