Isaiah Mustafa, Gabriel Byrne and Thomas Jane board 'Murder At Emigrant Gulch'

Actors Isaiah Mustafa, Gabriel Byrne and Thomas Jane are set to feature in upcoming Western thriller ''Murder At Emigrant Gulch''.

''Robert The Bruce'' maker Richard Gray will direct the movie from a script by Eric Belgau, reported Deadline.

Set in 1882, the film will follow a former slave (Mustafa) who arrives in Emigrant Gulch, Montana, a desolate former boomtown now on the decline, looking for a place to call home. ''On that same day, a local prospector discovers gold – and is murdered. The sheriff (Byrne) arrests the town newcomer. But as the mystery of the prospector's murder deepens, and the town's earnest preacher (Jane) questions the accused man's guilt, a clash between faith and the law threatens to tear the town apart,'' the official plotline read.

The project will be produced by Anjul Nigam for Brittany House Pictures, Richard Gray for Yellow Brick Films, Kelly Frazier for f8 Films, Robert Menzies for Zed Filmworks and Lisa Wolofsky.

Mustafa is best known for featuring in hit movies and shows like ''It Chapter Two'' and ''Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments''.

Byrne's acting credits include cult classic ''The Usual Suspects'', ''End of Days'' and Ari Aster's ''Hereditary''. He most recently starred in Amazon's crime-thriller series ''ZeroZeroZero''. Jane recently featured in sci-fi series ''The Expanse'' and is in post-production on western ''The Last Son'' with Sam Worthington and Machine Gun Kelly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)