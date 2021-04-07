Left Menu

If lockdown continues, we might push it to next Eid: Salman Khan on 'Radhe' release

Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday said he is trying his best to release his upcoming movie, Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai, as per the schedule but he might have to postpone the film if the lockdown in Maharashtra continues.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 23:53 IST
Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday said he is trying his best to release his upcoming movie, ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'', as per the schedule but he might have to postpone the film if the lockdown in Maharashtra continues. The much-awaited action film is currently scheduled to release theatrically on May 13 on the festival of Eid.

During a Facebook Live session, Khan said ''Radhe'' will be screened theatrically only when the COVID-19 cases come down. ''We are still trying our best to release 'Radhe' on Eid. But if the lockdown continues further, then we might have to push it to next Eid. ''But if it opens up and if people take care of themselves, wear their masks, maintain social distancing, don't go out and don't break any guidelines which the govt has put on us, this will die out very soon. If it does, we will have 'Radhe' back in theatres this Eid,'' the 55-year-old actor said. Khan was speaking at the cover reveal of actor Kabir Bedi's autobiography ''Stories I Must Tell''.

Directed by Prabhudheva, ''Radhe'' will also feature Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

The actor said people must ensure that state guidelines and safety protocols are strictly followed as lockdown would only mean heavy financial losses for theatre owners and daily wage workers. ''It's going to be a bad one like it was last year. So, everyone should take this seriously and see that we kill coronavirus and move on in our lives before it kills us all,'' Khan added. The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in a bid to curb the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The night curfew will continue to be imposed in the state and strict restrictions will be in force from Monday 8 pm onwards.

The new guidelines forced filmmaker Rohit Shetty to postpone the release of his Akshay Kumar-starrer cop drama ''Sooryavanshi'' yet again. The film was scheduled to release on April 30.

Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ''Chehre'' and ''Bunty Aur Babli 2, featuring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, have also been pushed. On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 10,428 new coronavirus cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, which took its caseload to 4,82,760 and death toll to 11,851.

