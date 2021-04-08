Left Menu

Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Tomorrow War' to release on Amazon in July

American actor Chris Pratt's upcoming sci-fi thriller 'The Tomorrow War' is set to debut on Amazon Prime this summer.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 13:26 IST
Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Tomorrow War' to release on Amazon in July
Chris Pratt. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Chris Pratt's upcoming sci-fi thriller 'The Tomorrow War' is set to debut on Amazon Prime this summer. As per Variety, the time-travel movie, helmed by Chris McKay, will release on the streaming platform on July 2, this year.

The streaming platform reportedly shelled out USD 200 million for rights to 'The Tomorrow War', which was developed and produced by Skydance Media. Paramount Pictures was originally set to distribute the film. McKay, who made his feature-film directorial debut with 'The Lego Batman Movie', praised the filmmaking team behind the big-budget tentpole.

"I'm so proud of this incredible cast and crew who worked under challenging circumstances to create a unique, original sci-fi action movie, something that's increasingly rare," McKay said. He added, "Watching this team of actors and artisans effortlessly blend action, horror, comedy, and drama was a dream come true for me...and I hope will thrill audiences this summer."

The film takes place after time travellers come to the present day to tell mankind that in the future they are losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The time travellers must recruit soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future to join the fight. Pratt plays high school teacher and family man Dan Forester, who is determined to save the world for his young daughter. He teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons).

Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, and Edwin Hodge will also star in the movie, which was produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jules Daly, David Goyer, and Adam Kolbrenner. Rob Cowan, Pratt, Brian Oliver, and Bradley J. Fischer executive produced the project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UK-made AstraZeneca vaccines quietly sent to Australia -Sydney Morning Herald

Hundreds of thousands of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been flown to Australia from Britain but the source of the shipments was kept quiet to avoid any controversy in Britain, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.As countries race to ...

Warwickshire sign Hanuma Vihari, batsman to enter UK from South Africa

England county cricket club Warwickshire on Thursday announced the signing of India Test batsman Hanuma Vihari for the early rounds of the County Championship. The 27-year-old cricketer made his Test debut against England in 2018 and has pl...

Night curfew imposed in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 due to COVID-19 situation: DM Suhas L Y.

Night curfew imposed in UPs Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, from 10 pm to 5 am till April 17 due to COVID-19 situation DM Suhas L Y....

Karnataka govt's inefficiency, its false promises led to KSRTC strike: Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that it was the Karnataka governments inefficiency and its false promises that resulted in the indefinite strike of the Karnataka State Road Transport C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021