Dominique Fishback, Jamie Foxx team up for 'Subverted' special

''Judas and the Black Messiah'' breakout Dominique Fishback has joined hands with Oscar winner Jamie Foxx to adapt her own one-woman show ''Subverted''.

According to Variety, Fishback will adapt the play into a special which she will executive produce alongside Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner.

The two actors had previously shared screen space in ''Project Power'', the 2020 superhero movie which released on Netflix.

''Subverted'' follows Eden (Fisbhack), an 18-year-old girl living in the inner city, and depicts ''the destruction of Black identity'' as seen through her eyes. Fishback plays more than 20 characters in the piece.

The actor had originally written and performed the play as part of honours thesis at Pace University. Since then, the play has been performed with the MCC Theatre Youth Company, Lucille Lortel Theatre, Abingdon Theatre’s Ghostlight Reading Series, Wild Project Theatre Poetic License Festival and Off Broadway at Culture Project’s Women Centre Stage Festival at the Lynn Redgrave Theatre.

Fishback most recently starred in Shaka King's ''Judas and the Black Messiah'', opposite Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield. She is nominated for BAFTA award for best supporting actress for her performance in the movie.

