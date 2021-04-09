Sam Worthington, Eliza Scanlen to lead cast of Australian series 'Fire'

Actors Sam Worthington and Eliza Scanlen are part of an ensemble cast for upcoming Australian series ''Fires''.

Developed by ''Stateless'' creator Tony Ayres and Belinda Chayko, the six-part series is inspired by extraordinary accounts from people who survived the catastrophic fire season in Australia of late 2019 and early 2020.

Besides Worthington and Scanlen, the show will also feature Richard Roxburgh, Sullivan Stapleton, Miranda Otto, Hunter Page-Lochard, Anna Torv, Kate Box, Helana Sawires, Daniel Henshall and Noni Hazlehurst, reported Deadline.

The series is produced by NBCUniversal-backed Tony Ayres Productions and written by showrunner Chayko, Jacquelin Perske, Mirrah Foulkes, Steven McGregor and Anya Beyersdorf.

Ayres will serve as executive producer alongside Andrea Denholm and Liz Watts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)