Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases

The makers of actor Kangana Ranaut-led Thalaivi on Friday announced they have deferred the release of the film due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:30 IST
Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases
The multilingual biographical film about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM and actor, was gearing to release theatrically on April 23. Image Credit: ANI

The makers of actor Kangana Ranaut-led ''Thalaivi'' on Friday announced they have deferred the release of the film due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The multilingual biographical film about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM and actor, was gearing to release theatrically on April 23. In a statement posted on Twitter, production house Zee Studios said the team has decided to push the release as people's safety is their priority. ''Since the film has been made in multiple languages, we would like to release it in all languages on the same day.

''But with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, subsequent precautions and lockdowns, even though our film is ready for release on 23rd April, we want to extend all the support towards the government rules and regulations and have decided to postpone the release of 'Thalaivi,''' the statement read. Directed by Vijay and written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, ''Thalaivi'' also stars Arvind Swami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Bhagyashree, and Poorna. Earlier this week, the makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer ''Sooryavanshi'' also announced that the cop drama has been pushed and will not release on April 30 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Volcano erupts in southern Caribbean, sparking evacuation 'frenzy'

Adds evacuation figures, witness description By Robertson S. HenryROSE HALL, St Vincent and the Grenadines, April 9 Reuters - L a Soufriere volcano on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent erupted on Friday after decades of inactivity...

WB polls: 900 companies of security forces to be deployed for fourth phase of WB polls, highest till date

By Joymala Bagchi The fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly election, scheduled to take place on April 10, will witness the deployment of a total of 900 companies of security forces, the West Bengal Chief Electoral Office informed on Fri...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has tested coronavirus positive and he has been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur, sources said on Friday.Bhagwat has been admitted to the COVID-19 ward of the facility and he is st...

EC asks political parties to observe COVID-19 guidelines issued by it last year in all seriousness.

EC asks political parties to observe COVID-19 guidelines issued by it last year in all seriousness....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021