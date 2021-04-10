Left Menu

Phoebe Waller-Bridge to star alongside Harrison Ford in fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie

Fleabag actor-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Harrison Ford for the fifth installment of the iconic franchise.Ford is returning to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for the fifth time.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-04-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 01:33 IST
Phoebe Waller-Bridge to star alongside Harrison Ford in fifth 'Indiana Jones' movie
''I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,'' said director James Mangold. Image Credit: Facebook / Indiana Jones

''Fleabag'' actor-creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Harrison Ford for the fifth instalment of the iconic franchise.

Ford is returning to the role of the legendary hero archaeologist for the fifth time. John Williams will return to score the film, continuing a musical journey which began 40 years ago with ''Raiders of the Lost Ark'', Disney said in an announcement on Friday.

''I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers,'' said director James Mangold. ''Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself." Waller-Bridge has emerged as one of the most talented stars in Hollywood recently with the viral success of her drama ''Fleabag''. She was also a part of ''Solo: A Star Wars Story'' and has worked as one of the writers on the upcoming James Bond movie ''No Time to Die''.

Kathleen Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will serve as producers. The film is set for release on July 29, 2022.

Spielberg directed ''Raiders of the Lost Ark'' in 1981 with Ford playing the globe-trotting archaeologist in search of an important relic that Nazi German forces are keen to get their hands on in 1936. Ford reprised his role in three more movies -- ''Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom'' in 1984, ''Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade'' in 1989, and ''Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'' in 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil registers 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Brazil registered 3,693 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 93,317 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 348,718 total coronavirus deaths and 13,373,174 total confirmed c...

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-top...

Pentagon to better screen recruits for extremist behaviour

The Pentagon is developing ways to better screen military recruits for extremist behaviour, while improving training for troops leaving the service so they can be more prepared if violent hate groups lure them to join.Defense Secretary Lloy...

U.S. saw some signs of seriousness from Iran in Vienna talks but not enough -official

The United States has seen some signs of Iranian seriousness of purpose this week during indirect talks in Vienna over the nuclear deal that the U.S. withdrew from, but not enough and the main question mark is over Tehrans repeated demand t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021