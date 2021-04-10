Punjab CM condoles death of actor Satish Kaul

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday condoled the death of veteran Punjabi actor Satish Kaul, who passed away at a private hospital at Ludhiana. Kaul, who featured in several Hindi films and shows, including ''Mahabharat'', died on Saturday due to coronavirus-related complications.

In a condolence message, the CM described Kaul (74) as a versatile actor, who played a pivotal role in the promotion of the Punjabi cinema, art and culture. Being a staunch votary of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat, Satish Kaul will be remembered by one and all for his enormous contribution to making Punjabi cinema popular amongst people, the CM said. Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also expressed grief over the demise of Kaul. “Saddened to know about the demise of actor #SatishKaul, perhaps the first superstar of Punjabi film industry, who was afflicted with #COVID19. I offer deep condolences to the near ones of the award winning actor. May the Almighty rest his soul in peace,' tweeted Sukhbir.

