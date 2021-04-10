Left Menu

Travis Barker's ex-wife asks Kourtney Kardashian to get boyfriend Travis name inked

Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of Kourtney Kardashian's beau Travis Barker, sarcastically urged the reality TV star to get her boyfriend's name inked on her body, just as he did for her recently.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:26 IST
Travis Barker's ex-wife asks Kourtney Kardashian to get boyfriend Travis name inked
Shanna Moakler, Kourtney Kardashian (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of Kourtney Kardashian's beau Travis Barker, sarcastically urged the reality TV star to get her boyfriend's name inked on her body, just as he did for her recently. Seems like Travis's ex-wife Shanna Moakler has found something to scoff at about his new relationship.

TMZ spotted her at an airport and asked her to comment on the chest tattoo his ex-husband got which displays his famous girlfriend's name. To which she replied that Kourtney is not the only flame Travis inked on his body, but regardless encouraged her to return the gesture by getting his name permanently emblazoned on her.

TMZ reported that Shanna further added that she is not sure if the Kardashians and Jenners do tattoos because she does not follow any of them. In the end, she also revealed that she also has a 'Travis' tattoo on her body but, "it's going, going and soon-to-be gone".

Travis shares son Landon Asher and daughter Alabama Luella with ex-wife Shanna Moakler while Kourtney shares sons Mason Dash and Reign Aston and daughter Penelope Scotland with ex Scott Disick. The Poosh founder was "ready for a relationship with a more mature guy" when she started dating Travis, a source told the outlet last month, adding, "Kourtney and Travis have a long, long history and years of friendship. They've felt like family for years, and she's really close with Alabama, who's just a cool rock star kid." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

EC bans entry of politicians in violence-hit Cooch Behar for next 72 hrs

Invoking its Constitutional powers, the Election Commission on Saturday put in place certain restrictions, including extending the silence period from 48 hours to 72 hours, for the fifth phase of polling in West Bengal after violence in Coo...

Ukrainian president says Kyiv and Ankara share view on threats in Black Sea region

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday the positions of Kyiv and Ankara coincide on threats in the Black Sea region and the response to those threats.At a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istan...

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets in an IPL match on Saturday....

45 students of Jamshedpur B-school test COVID positive

Altogether 45 students of the XLRI-School of Management in Jamshedpur were on Saturday detected with coronavirus, an official of Jharkhands East Singhbhum district said.Besides, six students of the M G M Medical College here also tested pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021