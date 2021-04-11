Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback for theaters

Paramount Pictures has pushed the release Tom Cruise movie "Top Gun: Maverick" to November from July, the studio said on Friday, a move that deprives theaters of what was expected to be one of the biggest releases of the summer blockbuster season.

The sequel to 1986 hit "Top Gun" will now debut in theaters on Nov. 19, the day Paramount had planned to release Cruise's seventh "Mission: Impossible" movie. That film was moved to May 2022, according to Paramount, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc.

From stage to canvas: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition

In a Seoul cafe, K-pop stars Song Min-ho and Kang Seung-yoon talk through a selection of their paintings and photographs that will be headed for a London exhibition this autumn. Mainly known for their music, the WINNER bandmates will showcase their art, alongside fellow K-pop singer Henry Lau, at the START Art Fair, held at the Saatchi Gallery and coinciding with the famed Frieze Art Week. A selection of limited editions works by all three will be available to purchase in June on the START.Art digital platform.

Taylor Swift releases re-recording of hit 2008 "Fearless" album

American music star Taylor Swift released a re-recording of her 2008 hit album "Fearless" on Friday, as the Grammy Award winner seeks to take back control of her early catalogue. "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" features 26 tracks, including six previously unreleased songs from the vault. It has all of the original album's 13 songs and six more from the record's platinum version.

Disneyland's Avengers area to open in June with Spider-Man and shawarma

A new Avengers-themed area featuring a Spider-Man ride, roaming superheroes and a shawarma food cart will open at Walt Disney Co's Disneyland Resort in California on June 4, the head of the company's parks division said on Thursday. The debut will come weeks after the resort in Anaheim, about 35 miles southeast of Los Angeles, begins welcoming back guests for the first time in a year starting on April 30.

Jazz drama 'Ma Rainey' wins two prizes at BAFTAs opening night

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" , a jazz drama set in 1920s Chicago, won two awards at the opening of the BAFTAs on Saturday, but the race for the main prizes remains open with a list of contenders that shines a spotlight on diversity. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts ceremony is being held virtually over two nights as the COVID-19 pandemic prevents the usual celebrity-packed show with a live audience.

Rapper, actor DMX, five-time Billboard chart topper, dead at 50

American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died on Friday, his record label said, after he suffered a heart attack during what media reports said was a drug overdose. He was 50 years old. The chart-topping artist's songs included "Party Up (Up in Here)" and "X Gon' Give It To Ya." His career had been marked by legal troubles and prison time.

