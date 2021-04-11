Left Menu

Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences

The men visited Windsor Castle, a residence of the Queen near London, where they met Philip and took photos with him which they now cherish. Kirk Huffman, an anthropologist and Honorary Curator of the National Museum at Vanuatu Cultural Centre, said that the men were honoured to be welcomed by the English and loved meeting them.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 17:17 IST
Pacific island devotees of Prince Philip send their condolences
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The chief of an indigenous group in the South Pacific island of Vanuatu that venerated Prince Philip offered condolences to Britain's royal family on Sunday and recalled meeting the late prince during a visit to England. "The connection between the people on the Island of Tanna and the English people is very strong," said Chief Yapa of Ikunala village, Tanna. "We are sending condolence messages to the royal family and the people of England."

The people of Ikunala plan to hold a special ceremony on Monday to remember Philip, the husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following his death last Friday at the age of 99. The veneration of Philip by people on Tanna Island, Vanuatu, stemmed from a local legend about the pale-skinned son of a local mountain god who ventured across the seas to look for a rich and powerful woman to marry.

In 2007, Yapa and four other men from Ikunala village on Tanna travelled to England to participate in a three-part British television documentary called "Meet the Natives" - the "natives" being the English. The men visited Windsor Castle, a residence of the Queen near London, where they met Philip and took photos with him which they now cherish.

Kirk Huffman, an anthropologist and Honorary Curator of the National Museum at Vanuatu Cultural Centre, said that the men were honoured to be welcomed by the English and loved meeting them. "They were treated very well," Huffman said. However, he said the islanders were amazed and saddened when they saw beggars and homeless people in England because none is homeless on their island.

Anthropologists believe Philip became linked to the legend in the 1960s when Vanuatu was an Anglo-French colony known as the New Hebrides. Villagers at the time were likely to have seen portraits of Philip and Queen Elizabeth at government offices and police stations run by colonial officials before he visited the island with the Queen in 1974.

The villagers' special interest in Philip manifested itself in daily prayers for his blessing of their banana and yam crops and the posting of photos in village homes. One such photo was from 1980 and showed the prince, dressed in a suit, holding a club used to kill pigs that had been made by the islanders and sent to London. Philip, who had a reputation for often being outspoken and with a propensity for occasional gaffes, maintained a respectful 50-year relationship with the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Fan credits DMX for inspiring her to forgive dad who died from addiction

Tributes have been pouring in since the demise of the American rapper DMX who passed away on Friday local time, after being on life support following an April 2 drug overdose. A fan has credited him with forging an understanding about her o...

'Openers hunting in pair': Kaif lauds Shaw and Dhawan

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif on Sunday hailed Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan for their performance against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League IPL. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Sha...

With key deals, Uganda's nascent oil sector nears maturity

Uganda, Tanzania and French oil company Total signed agreements Sunday on building a heated pipeline to carry crude oil from western Uganda to the Indian Ocean coast. Construction of the pipeline, which would be the worlds longest at 897 mi...

Blinken warns of China's 'increasingly aggressive actions' against Taiwan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday the United States is concerned about Chinas aggressive actions against Taiwan and warned it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change the status quo in the Western Pacific b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021