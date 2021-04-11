Kerala Governor offers prayers at Ayyappa's Sabarimala shrine

Pathanamthitta, Apr 11 (PTI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday visited the temple of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala and offered prayers at the hilltop shrine.

The Governor reached Pamba at around 5 PM, carried the traditional ''irumudikettu,'' which are sacred offerings to the Lord, and offered prayers, said the Devaswom Board.

He tweeted that the shrine ofVavar Swami en route to Sabarimala exemplifies communal harmony and unity.

''Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan reached #Sabarimala, the abode of Lord Ayyappa, and offered prayers.

#SabarimalaTemple attracts devotees fromall religions...,'' the Governor office tweeted.

Khan was accompanied by his youngest son Kabir Mohammed Khan. They were welcomed by Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu and other members of the Board.

The Governor would offer prayers at the shrine on Monday morning as well and plant a sapling on the precincts of the Malikapuram, the board said.

The temple was opened on April 10 for the eight-day Vishu festival.

Restrictions on entry of devotees for darshan during the festival would continue as part of the COVID-19 protocol.

