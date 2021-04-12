Recession drama "Nomadland" wins best film at BAFTA awards

Recession drama "Nomadland" wins best film at BAFTA awardsReuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 01:20 IST
U.S. recession drama "Nomadland" won best film at the BAFTA awards on Sunday, Britain's top movie honours.
The film, about a community of van-dwellers, won four prizes at The British Academy of Film and Television Arts virtual ceremony held in London, including leading actress for Frances McDormand and director for Chloe Zhao.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
