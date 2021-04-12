Left Menu

Dancing medicos in scrubs inspire cops to bat for vaccines

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-04-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 10:45 IST
Dancing medicos in scrubs inspire cops to bat for vaccines

(Eds: Recasting overnight story) Kochi, Apr 12 (PTI): Dancing to the tunes of 1970s Boney M classic 'Rasputin', Janaki and Naveen, two medical students from Kerala's Thrissur Medical College, have shaken the social media for more reasons than one.

The 30-second-long video of their dancing in scrubs, shot by a friend, was posted in the social media and went viral on the internet, particularly after a lawyer with leanings to the right wing warned Janaki Omkumar's parents, citing the religion of Naveen Razak.

But the dancers chose to ignore what the lawyer has been driving at and also the subsequent heated discussion online about their religion, even as scores of others have expressed solidarity with them.

Now, Kerala Police too has latched on to the dance video in an endeavour to spread awareness among the people on the need to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

It posted a video on its twitter handle of two vials of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines moving to the tunes of one of the band's popular number.

''Get Vaccinated From Nearest Vaccination Centre. Crush The Curve.Back to Basics. #keralapolice #CovidVaccine (sic),'' Kerala Police's tweet read, using the contemporary way of promoting the vaccines among the public.

Meanwhile, Naveen got over 6.7 lakh likes for the video he posted on his Instagram page and Janaki posted the video on her Youtube channel. It was watched by nearly five lakh people.

''A usually dead phone of mine and a pretty not-so- frequently active social media user myself have been on the buzz for the past few days,'' Naveen wrote on his instagram page.

Both Naveen and Janaki sought to ignore the comments made by the lawyer about their dance.

As the social media started discussing their religion, fellow students of Janaki and Naveen posted another video with more students dancing to 'Rasputin'.

They all appeared in a video wearing their scrubs and masks.

Naveen and Janaki made an appearance in the video for a few seconds.PTI TGB NVG SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

JMC bags new orders worth Rs 1,262 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission arm JMC Projects has won new orders worth Rs 1,262 crore.Kalpataru Power Transmission Projects arm JMC Projects , a civil engineering and EPC company has secured new orders of Rs 1,262 crore received orders of R...

INSIGHT-Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe

Remember when plug-in hybrid cars were the go-to technology for the climate-conscious driver Turns out, theyre not good for the environment, according to some experts, and they could be phased out by carmakers in the face of tougher Europea...

2 cinema halls sealed in Odisha's Ganjam for flouting COVID-19 norms

The police sealed two cinema halls in Paralakhemundi in Odishas Gajapati district for violating COVID guidelines and two others for not renewing the licence, in the last two days, said Achyutananda Jani, Additional Tahasildar and Executive ...

Bridgestone India unlocks 7 mn euros in 9 mths, helped by digital payment platform Freepay

Pune-based tyre maker BridgestoneIndia has unlocked around 7 million euros in cash flows in nine months with the shifting of its payment collection process on a digital platform, a senior company executive has said.As many as 80 per cent of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021