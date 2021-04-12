Pavail Gulati to play Amitabh Bachchan's son in movie 'Goodbye'

''Thappad'' actor Pavail Gulati has come on board to star in the upcoming film ''Goodbye'', featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and South actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Backed by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment, ''Goodbye'' will feature Gulati playing the role of Bachchan's son. The duo had earlier worked on the 2014 show ''Yudh''. Gulati, who began filming on Monday, called ''Goodbye'' an extremely ''special'' project. ''Absolutely thrilled and excited to be part of it. What makes it even more special is to get an opportunity to work with a legend like Amitabh Bachchan sir again. It is indeed an amazing feeling,'' the actor said in a statement. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Neena Gupta. She will play the role of the 78-year-old ''Gulabo Sitabo'' actor's wife. ''Goodbye' will mark Gulati's second collaboration with Balaji, after the recently wrapped thriller ''Dobaaraa'', directed by Anurag Kashyap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)