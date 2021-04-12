Discovery Plus' celebrity cooking show 'Star vs Food' to premiere on April 15

Discovery Plus' celebrity cooking show ''Star vs Food'' , featuring Bollywood personalities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, is set to premiere on April 15. The show will feature weekly episodes of stars setting themselves up against the challenge of cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a professional chef. Issac John, business head – direct-to-consumer head - APAC, Discovery said, since its launch in the country last year, Discovery Plus has delivered on viewers expectations and the latest show only aims to further their goal of quality entertainment. ''We’re now excited to dive into our first exclusive lifestyle original 'Star vs Food' with some of India’s top celebrities who have ruled hearts in India and with 'Star vs Food' we will find out if they can rule the kitchen for their loved ones,'' John said. Kapoor Khan, who recently delivered her second baby, said she craved Italian food throughout her pregnancy and the show gave her the opportunity to ''perfect the art'' of making a pizza at home.

''I was so happy to be a part of 'Star vs Food' because it actually gave me the opportunity to perfect the art of making a pizza which is an absolute crowd-pleaser at home and I can’t wait to recreate it home,'' the actor said. The show will also feature Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora and ''Scam 1992'' star Pratik Gandhi, and chefs like Sarita Pereira, Vidit Aren, Prateek Sadhu, Lakhan and Gulaam Gouse Deewani. Johar, father of two, said he was never interested in cooking but that changed when his children grew up. With ''Star vs Food'', the filmmaker said he had an exciting experience of learning something new. ''Cooking under the guidance of a pro like chef Lakhan was a real eye opener and I thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it. I have a long way to go, but thanks to this experience, I think I might find myself in the kitchen more often,'' the director added.

