Zee Studios comes on board for Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan'

Zee Studios is collaborating with Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good films for the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan', being helmed by Aanand L Rai. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle on Monday.

He tweeted, "AANAND L RAI - ZEE JOIN HANDS: AKSHAY KUMAR STARRER... #Zee Studios comes on board for #AkshayKumar starrer #RakshaBandhan... Directed by Aanand L Rai... The film is currently in pre-production stages... Produced by Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films." Akshay, who has previously worked with Zee Studios for his films 'Rustom', 'Kesari' and 'Good Newwz', is looking forward to yet another successful collaboration with the production house.

Expressing his joy, Akshay said, "Raksha Bandhan is a special film for all of us, rarely are such pure and simple films made. I am happy Zee is partnering with us on this one as I have always shared a good association with the entire team at Zee Studios - hoping that this only takes the relationship a notch higher. Can't wait to begin filming for this one." This film marks Rai's first association with the studio. The filmmaker, who seems to be on a roll with his upcoming projects said, "I am extremely excited about this collaboration. Zee Studios keeps delivering powerful and compelling stories and is well aware of the sentiments of the cine-goers from the heartland. Raksha Bandhan is a heartwarming story and I am confident that this association will make our journey ahead special."

Speaking about Akshay, he further said, "Akshay sir is very caring and collaborative as a person. I'm hoping to take those attributes from him and use them for his elder brother character in Raksha Bandhan. I couldn't have asked for a better film than this for teaming up with him again after Atrangi Re. Looking forward to creating content together, that excites our audiences." Shariq Patel, the CBO of Zee Studios also expressed his thoughts on the new merger and said, "To be able to tell a story that is appealing, exhilarating, and yet relatable is what we aim for and this film ticks all those boxes."

Appreciating Akshay, he continued, "We are pleased to collaborate with the megastar Akshay Kumar again after Good Newwz. His discipline and charisma bring a different/unmatchable energy to the set. With Aanand L Rai helming the direction we are confident that the audience will love the film. This surely will be an exciting journey to look forward to." The story of 'Raksha Bandhan', which was announced last year on the festival of the same name, will revolve around the bond between a brother and sister. With Zee Studios coming on board, it will only boost this project that is currently in the pre-production stage. Written by Himanshu Sharma, the film is slated to hit theatres on November 5, 2021. (ANI)

