Left Menu

Akshay Kumar to make Telugu cinema debut with 'Kannappa'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has boarded the cast of the Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa, the makers announced on Tuesday.While details about Kumars role are unknown, the film marks the actors Telugu cinema debut.Manchu, who plays the titular role in Kannappa, shared the news of Kumars casting on his official X page.The Kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:15 IST
Akshay Kumar to make Telugu cinema debut with 'Kannappa'
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has boarded the cast of the Vishnu Manchu-starrer ''Kannappa'', the makers announced on Tuesday.

While details about Kumar's role are unknown, the film marks the actor's Telugu cinema debut.

Manchu, who plays the titular role in ''Kannappa'', shared the news of Kumar's casting on his official X page.

''The #Kannappa journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!'' the actor captioned his post.

Kumar, who currently stars in action film ''Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'', thanked Manchu for making him part of the team.

''Thank you @iVishnuManchu for such a warm welcome and making me a part of your #Kannappa journey. Jai Mahakaal,'' the 56-year-old actor posted on X.

Based on a true story, the upcoming movie will follow the journey of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva.

''Kannappa'' is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Manchu's banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

The film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi.

It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024