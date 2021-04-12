Left Menu

Kanye's Yeezy sneakers headed for millionaire status in Sotheby's sale

The Kanye West sneakers that helped turn athletic shoes into coveted fashion items are going up for sale at Sotheby's, carrying an estimate of more than $1 million. The sneakers were the prototypes for the Yeezy line developed by West and Mark Smith for Nike, and revealed by the rapper during his performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:32 IST
Kanye's Yeezy sneakers headed for millionaire status in Sotheby's sale

The Kanye West sneakers that helped turn athletic shoes into coveted fashion items are going up for sale at Sotheby's, carrying an estimate of more than $1 million.

The sneakers were the prototypes for the Yeezy line developed by West and Mark Smith for Nike, and revealed by the rapper during his performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards. Sotheby's said that the Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes are being offered for private sale, starting on Monday. The auction house described them as among the most valuable sneakers ever brought to market.

Sneakers have become collectors items in recent years, joining more traditional assets like art, wine and jewelry at the world's big auction houses. In 2019, Sotheby's held its first auction dedicated entirely to sneakers. In May last year, it sold a pair of 1985 Air Jordan 1's, designed for and worn by basketball player Michael Jordan, for what was then a world record $560,000

The black leather, size 12 Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototypes have a Yeezy forefoot strap and the brand's signature Y medallion lace locks in pink. West wore them for his emotional performances of "Hey Mama" and "Stronger" at the 2008 Grammy Awards, setting off a social media frenzy among fashionistas.

They were later sold in a charity auction and are being put up for sale at Sotheby's by New York collector Ryan Chang. Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectibles at Sotheby's, said the sneakers were "critical to the development of the Yeezy franchise, which became one of the most important sneaker and lifestyle brands in history."

West ended his collaboration with Nike in 2013 and took the brand to Adidas. Forbes said last week that the Yeezy brand of sneakers brought in an estimated $1.7 billion in sales in 2020. The prototype sneakers will go on public display in Hong Kong from April 16-21, alongside Chinese works of art up for auction at Sotheby's.

The world's most expensive sneakers are thought to be a pair designed in 2016 by New York lifestyle brand Bicion and Mache Custom Kicks that were embellished with diamonds and sapphires and valued at $4 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to nominate Tucson, Arizona police chief to lead U.S. border agency

President Joe Biden intends to nominate Chris Magnus, the chief of police in Tucson, Arizona, to lead the U.S. Customs And Border Protection Agency, a White House official said on Monday.Magnus, a critic of former President Donald Trumps an...

Simran Kaur App: Helpful for times when you feel lonely

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 12 ANIPNN In the Covid pandemic time, it could be quite common to feel lonely. Social interactions have got limited due to continuous work-from-home culture. However, it is widely recognised that anyone can f...

Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

Twenty-five Chinese air force aircraft including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers entered Taiwans air defence identification zone ADIZ on Monday, the islands government said, the largest reported incursion to date.While there was no imm...

asthan Royals opt to field against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field in their opening game against Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Monday.Royals picked their overseas players in Chris Morris, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Mustafizur Rahman while Punjab chose Chris ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021