Left Menu

Selena Gomez spotted filming for her latest project

Singer Selena Gomez, who recently made headlines after she hinted at a potential retirement from music in order to give herself a real shot at acting, was spotted filming on the sets of her new TV series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:01 IST
Selena Gomez spotted filming for her latest project
Selena Gomez. Image Credit: ANI

Singer Selena Gomez, who recently made headlines after she hinted at a potential retirement from music in order to give herself a real shot at acting, was spotted filming on the sets of her new TV series. As per E! News, the singer was photographed wearing a white turtle neck with a large bloodstain on the front while filming a scene for her new Hulu series 'Only Murders In the Building'.

She is starring in and executive producing the upcoming series. The scene also shows Selena's character being escorted by police, which, hopefully, won't be too big a spoiler for the forthcoming show. The series, which also stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, is about true crime-obsessed strangers who bond while trying to solve a murder in their apartment complex.

This will be Selena's first TV role since her Disney Channel days, where she played the sarcastic wizard-in-training Alex on 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. Since then, she has featured in movies like 'Spring Breakers', 'The Dead Don't Die', 'The Fundamentals of Caring' and 'A Rainy Day in New York'. She has also stepped behind the camera to produce the hit Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' and the film 'The Broken Hearts Gallery'.

Lately, however, Selena has focused more on music. Following the release of her 2020 album 'Rare', the artist turned her attention to the Latin music world this year with her first Spanish-language EP 'Revelacion'. Though it will be a while before fans get a glimpse of Selena in her new TV series, her co-star Steve is already praising her performance.

"Her performance is rich and adult," he told Vogue in March. He added, "She's learned to underplay when necessary. Marty and I are pretty manic, and she's this solid, solid rock foundation. She's nicely, intensely low-key."

Meanwhile, Selena's 'Revelacion' includes seven songs 'De Una Vez', 'Buscando Amor', 'Baila Conmigo', 'Damelo To', 'Vicio', 'Adios' and 'Selfish Love'. Gomez had released the EP's first single 'De Una Vez' in January 2021 and followed it up with 'Baila Conmigo' with Rauw Alejandro. Most recently she dropped 'Selfish Love' featuring DJ Snake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to nominate Tucson, Arizona police chief to lead U.S. border agency

President Joe Biden intends to nominate Chris Magnus, the chief of police in Tucson, Arizona, to lead the U.S. Customs And Border Protection Agency, a White House official said on Monday.Magnus, a critic of former President Donald Trumps an...

Simran Kaur App: Helpful for times when you feel lonely

Mumbai Maharashtra India, April 12 ANIPNN In the Covid pandemic time, it could be quite common to feel lonely. Social interactions have got limited due to continuous work-from-home culture. However, it is widely recognised that anyone can f...

Taiwan reports largest incursion yet by Chinese air force

Twenty-five Chinese air force aircraft including fighters and nuclear-capable bombers entered Taiwans air defence identification zone ADIZ on Monday, the islands government said, the largest reported incursion to date.While there was no imm...

asthan Royals opt to field against Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and opted to field in their opening game against Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Monday.Royals picked their overseas players in Chris Morris, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Mustafizur Rahman while Punjab chose Chris ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021