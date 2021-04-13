Anupam Kher treats fans to beautiful sunset view from Marine drive

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday treated fans to a beautiful view of the sunset from Marine drive in Mumbai. The 'Saraansh' star took to Instagram and posted a gorgeous view of the setting sun in slow motion.

In the video, Kher pans the camera featuring the reddish sky and people enjoying the sunset view at the 3.6-kilometre-long promenade. The heavenly view of the sky filled with clouds, and of the sea-- gave the feel of a breathtakingly beautiful painting on canvas and is sure a treat to the eyes. Taking to the caption, the 'Hotel Mumbai' star wrote, "A beautiful setting Sun and people in slow motion on Marine drive in Mumbai!" The short clip has garnered more than 5 thousand liked on the photo-sharing platform while scores of fans chimed into the comments section and adored the view.

One wrote, "Beautiful view," and added a red heart emoticon, while others dropped in heart eyes emoticons. On the work front, Anupam will soon also be seen sharing screen space once again with Aahana Kumra for the upcoming short film titled 'Happy Birthday'. This film will mark the duo's 2nd collaboration after the 2019 critically-acclaimed movie 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. Directed by Prasad Kadam, the short film will be produced by FNP Media.

The actor has also kickstarted the shoot for his next project 'Moh Maya', which impressively will be the 519th one of his career. Apart from 'Happy Birthday' and 'Moh Maya', Anupam has several projects in the pipeline including 'The Last Show', 'Mungilal Rocks', and 'The Kashmir Files'. (ANI)

