Left Menu

'Court' actor Vira Sathidar dead

Actor-activist Vira Sathidar, best known for featuring in the National Award-winning film Court, died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 related complications, filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane confirmed. The actor, who was in his early sixties, was admitted to a city hospital after he contracted the coronavirus.According to Tamhane, who directed him in the acclaimed 2014 Court, the actor was put on ventilator and breathed his last around 3 AM.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-04-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 11:51 IST
'Court' actor Vira Sathidar dead

Actor-activist Vira Sathidar, best known for featuring in the National Award-winning film ''Court'', died on Tuesday due to COVID-19 related complications, filmmaker Chaitanya Tamhane confirmed. The actor, who was in his early sixties, was admitted to a city hospital after he contracted the coronavirus.

According to Tamhane, who directed him in the acclaimed 2014 ''Court'', the actor was put on ventilator and breathed his last around 3 AM. ''It's true. He passed away at around 3 AM in the hospital. He had COVID-19 and was on ventilator. It's an extremely unfortunate news. It is yet to sink in,'' Tamhane told PTI. Sathidar rose to prominence after playing the role of protest singer NaNarayan Kamble in ''Court'', who is accused of encouraging a manhole worker to commit suicide through one of his folk songs. Tamhane said the news of Sathidar's demise has come as a ''huge shock'' to him.

''He was not only an actor, activist and a poet but also one of the nicest human beings I've met. I still can't process it. He was a fantastic person and I can now only think of the time we spent making 'Court,''' the director added. Apart from ''Court'', which was India's official entry to Oscars 2016, Sathidar went on to feature in two more short films.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Microsoft Corp to acquire Nuance Communications for $19.7 bn

Microsoft Corp on Monday said it will acquire Nuance Communications, Inc in a USD 19.7 billion deal, a move that will double Microsofts total addressable market TAM in the healthcare provider space to nearly USD 500 billion.Microsoft will a...

Thailand reports 965 new COVID-19 cases as biggest holiday begins

Thailand on Tuesday reported 965 new COVID-19 cases after registering record rises in the past two days as the country started its Songkran new year holiday amid a third wave of infections.Authorities have banned for a second year the water...

Makers unveil glimpse from 'RRR' to mark Telugu New Year

The makers of the upcoming magnum opus RRR on Tuesday marked the occasion of Telugu New Year by sharing an intriguing glimpse from the film. Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is directing RRR took to Instagram and unveiled the new poster...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow slip from record highs ahead of earnings, inflation data

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones indexes retreated from record levels on Monday, as investors geared up for the start of the corporate reporting season and a key inflation report later this week. A pullback in the benchmark 10-year bond yield f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021