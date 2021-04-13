Sharlto Copley to star in Netflix's 'Russian Doll' S2

Left Menu

Details about the sophomore seasons storyline and character descriptions are still being kept under wraps.Russian Doll season one was created and executive produced by Lyonne alongside Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland.

''Powers'' actor Sharlto Copley has joined the upcoming second season of streaming platform Netflix's hit series ''Russian Doll''.

According to Deadline, Copley is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of season two that also features Annie Murphy and Carolyn Michelle Smith.

The series stars Natasha Lyonne as a New York woman (Nadia) who gets caught in an endless loop of attending her own birthday party only to die and repeat the night over and over again. Details about the sophomore season's storyline and character descriptions are still being kept under wraps.

“Russian Doll” season one was created and executive produced by Lyonne alongside Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. It dropped on Netflix in 2019 and was soon renewed for a season two. The show was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards for its first season and won three. “Russian Doll” is produced by Universal Television, Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions banner, JAX Media and 3 Arts Entertainment.

