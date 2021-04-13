Met Gala returning with 2021 show after cancelling last year due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Metropolitan Museum of Art announced on Monday that the annual high-wattage celebration of both fashion and celebrity, Met Gala, which was cancelled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, will return in person, first in September, then again in 2022 in its usual slot of the first Monday in May. According to Fox News, the galas, a "more intimate" version September 13 of this year and a larger one on May 2, 2022, will launch a two-part exhibition, a survey of American fashion to be on view for almost a year.

The museum said, that 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,' opening September 18, will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the museum's Costume Institute and "explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion." Part two, 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' will open in the museum's popular American Wing period rooms on May 5, 2022, and will explore American fashion, with collaborations with film directors, by "presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces."

Both parts will close on September 5, 2022. Filmmaker Melina Matsoukas has been commissioned to create an open-ended film to project in the galleries, with content changing during the course of the exhibition.

As reported by Fox News, there was no immediate word on who the celebrity hosts, or chairs, would be for the galas. The event traditionally features a heady mix of luminaries from fashion, music, film, TV, sports and other arenas. The first gala in September will be smaller and held in accordance with government coronavirus guidelines. The second next May is intended to be larger, in line with previous galas which typically hold about 550 guests.

The gala is a major fundraiser, providing the Costume Institute with its primary source of funding. In 2020, the gala was cancelled but fans were invited to engage in a social media challenge to recreate favourite red-carpet looks. "Fashion is both a harbinger of cultural shifts and a record of the forces, beliefs, and events that shape our lives. This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and will explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy," Max Hollein, director of the Met, said in a statement.

Per Fox News, In addition to Matsoukas, other confirmed collaborators from the film world include cinematographer Bradford Young, whose projects have included 'Selma' and 'When They See Us;' production designers Nathan Crowley and Shane Valentino; and Franklin Leonard, film executive and founder of The Black List, a listing of top unproduced screenplays. (ANI)

