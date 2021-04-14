Comedian Mo Amer joins Dwayne Johnson in DC's 'Black Adam' movie

Stand-up comedian Mo Amer is the latest addition to the cast of Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson-led superhero movie ''Black Adam''.

The New Line and DC's much-anticipated action adventure film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Mo Amer, whose real name is Mohammed Mustafa Amer, is known for his Netflix comedy special ''Mo Amer: The Vagabond'' and the award-winning Hulu sitcom ''Ramy''.

Details about his role in the ''Black Adam'' movie are under wraps. The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's ''Shazam!'', featuring Zachary Levi.

The character first appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power. He became an anti-hero in the early 2000s.

The movie also features Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate and young actor Bodhi Sabongui.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson is also producing the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

