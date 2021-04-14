Left Menu

Virgin River Season 3: Sarah Dugdale revealed Lizzie would take an important part

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:38 IST
Lizzie (played by Sarah Dugdale) is returning in Virgin River Season 3. Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

Virgin River Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated romantic drama to be aired in Netflix. After the release of Virgin River Season 2 on November 27, 2020, the series garnered huge appreciation globally. Since, Netflix renewed the romantic drama Virgin River for Season 3 in December, fans are eagerly waiting to know the answer of the cliffhangers that were left unsolved in Season 2.

Viewers will be happy to know that Lizzie (played by Sarah Dugdale) is returning in Virgin River Season 3. In Season 2, general store manager Connie (Nicola Cavendish) introduced his niece Lizzie. Originally from Los Angeles, Lizzie came to Connie to get a better and simpler life.

But the story took a major twist when her aunt tried to spoke her nose and break up Lizzie and Ricky's (Grayson Gurnsey) relationship. Sarah Dugdale hinted that Virgin River Season 3 would show more of her character. Lizzie is going to be one of the most important characters in Season 3.

In an interview with TVLine she said, "There are still so many things I want to know about her." She also hinted that fans would see her parents in Virgin River for Season 3.

""I want to know about her relationship with her parents, more of her background, how it was growing up for her," added Sarah Dugdale.

The show is based on the Virgin River novel written by Robyn Carr. The second season had 10 episodes and Virgin River Season 3 has been renewed for another 10 episodes.

According the Netflix report, the filming of Virgin River Season 3 has started. The series does not yet have an official release date. Season 1 released on December 6, 2019 and the second season came out on November 27, 2020. With the way things are going, fans could possibly see Virgin River season 3 in late 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

