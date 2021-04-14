Left Menu

Is Love Alarm Season 3 possible? What we know further

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-04-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 10:26 IST
Is Love Alarm Season 3 possible? What we know further
Netflix is still tightlipped about the possibility of a season 3 Image Credit: Facebook / Love Alarm

Love Alarm Season 2 was finally released on March 12, 2021 after a nearly two-year delay. As expected, the second season received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Now that the second season has exceeded expectations, we cannot blame fans for their desire for Love Alarm Season 3.

So, will there be a season 3 anytime soon? Netflix is still tightlipped about the possibility of a season 3, let alone making an official announcement about the renewal. Meanwhile, debate on if Love Alarm should return with a Season 3 is ongoing. Interestingly, some fans believe it's not possible to have another season as the last season of Love Alarm has completed the story and there's nothing left to explore in Season 3.

Love Alarm Season 2 ends by showing Jojo and Hye Young in a stable relationship, leaving no loose ends hanging for the next season. We saw an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see who might fall in love with them, how the feelings can grow, and how the relationship may grow between them in future.

In Season 2, we Jo-jo (played by Kim So-hyun) choosing Lee Hye-young (Jung Ga-ram), while Sun-oh (Song Kang) getting closer to his new girlfriend Lee Yuk-jo (Kim Si-eun).

But Love Alarm Season 2 ended on a shocking note. There is no conclusive end to Park Gul-mi (Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). Fans are expecting a romantic bond between them to be explored in Love Alarm Season 3.

Sun-Oh and Yuk-Jo's love story is also still incomplete. In the end, Sun-Oh realizes that he does have feelings for Yuk-Jo and that he wants to stay with her.

But if we look back at the theories of South Korean drama, most of them would end in a single season. It is rare for a K-drama to renew for multiple seasons. However, Love Alarm could be an exception, It has already been renewed for Season 2. Plus, some of the love stories shown in Season 2 still have possibility expanding further. So we cannot totally discard the likelihood of a Season 3.

However, we might have to wait for some time. There was a gap of two years between Love Alarm Season 1 and Season 2. Moreover, the second season got more delayed for the pandemic. The pandemic is not over yet, so the expectation for the series is still uncertain.

There are no renewal updates on Love Alarm Season 3. Stay tuned to get more updates on K-dramas.

Also Read: Sweet Home Season 2: Will it finally happen before 2022?

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to deliver 10% more doses to U.S.; UK trial on switching COVID-19 vaccines and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Moderna says protection from its COVID-19 vaccine still strong six months onModerna Inc said on Tuesday that its COVID-19 vaccine still showed strong protection against the illness six mo...

Cricket Legend Steyn Gun Fired Up to Win With Parimatch

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 13, 2021 PRNewswire -- Parimatch, a leading betting holding and entertainment brand, is proud to announce the release of cricket legend Dale Steyns first video collaboration with the company. Mr. Steyn and Parimatch ...

India reports 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases, 1,027 deaths

India reported over 1.84 lakh new COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, 1,027 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the ...

Burundi refugees in Tanzania living in fear: UN rights experts

Burundi refugees have suffered violations such as arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances, allegedly carried out by the Tanzanian police and intelligence services in cooperation with counterparts in their homeland, they reported.In ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021