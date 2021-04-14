Is Love Alarm Season 3 possible? What we know further

Love Alarm Season 2 was finally released on March 12, 2021 after a nearly two-year delay. As expected, the second season received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Now that the second season has exceeded expectations, we cannot blame fans for their desire for Love Alarm Season 3.

So, will there be a season 3 anytime soon? Netflix is still tightlipped about the possibility of a season 3, let alone making an official announcement about the renewal. Meanwhile, debate on if Love Alarm should return with a Season 3 is ongoing. Interestingly, some fans believe it's not possible to have another season as the last season of Love Alarm has completed the story and there's nothing left to explore in Season 3.

Love Alarm Season 2 ends by showing Jojo and Hye Young in a stable relationship, leaving no loose ends hanging for the next season. We saw an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see who might fall in love with them, how the feelings can grow, and how the relationship may grow between them in future.

In Season 2, we Jo-jo (played by Kim So-hyun) choosing Lee Hye-young (Jung Ga-ram), while Sun-oh (Song Kang) getting closer to his new girlfriend Lee Yuk-jo (Kim Si-eun).

But Love Alarm Season 2 ended on a shocking note. There is no conclusive end to Park Gul-mi (Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). Fans are expecting a romantic bond between them to be explored in Love Alarm Season 3.

Sun-Oh and Yuk-Jo's love story is also still incomplete. In the end, Sun-Oh realizes that he does have feelings for Yuk-Jo and that he wants to stay with her.

But if we look back at the theories of South Korean drama, most of them would end in a single season. It is rare for a K-drama to renew for multiple seasons. However, Love Alarm could be an exception, It has already been renewed for Season 2. Plus, some of the love stories shown in Season 2 still have possibility expanding further. So we cannot totally discard the likelihood of a Season 3.

However, we might have to wait for some time. There was a gap of two years between Love Alarm Season 1 and Season 2. Moreover, the second season got more delayed for the pandemic. The pandemic is not over yet, so the expectation for the series is still uncertain.

There are no renewal updates on Love Alarm Season 3. Stay tuned to get more updates on K-dramas.

Also Read: Sweet Home Season 2: Will it finally happen before 2022?