Britain's Princess Anne seen in public for first time since death of Philip

Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, was on Wednesday seen in public for the first time since the death of her father last week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:09 IST
Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, was on Wednesday seen in public for the first time since the death of her father last week. Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99.

Anne, 70, dressed in black and in sunglasses, arrived at the Royal Yacht Squadron, a sailing club in Cowes on the Isle of Wight. "My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well-lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate," Anne, Princess Royal, said in a statement on Sunday.

"We will miss him but he leaves a legacy which can inspire us all."

