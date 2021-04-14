Left Menu

Delhi govt launches Babasaheb Ambedkar Digital Kala Festival

Such events will instill and encourage a sense of pride in the people, while they work around the theme of equality for all. The statement said participants are required to upload their content on Instagram, Twitter or YouTube and tag ACL to participate.Then, they would be required to send a social media link of their submission, and a brief description of their work to ambedkar.delhigovtgmail.com.The categories of the submissions include reelsshort video format, poetrysongrap, or visual arts, the statement said.Winners of the competition will be announced on May 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 23:48 IST
Delhi govt launches Babasaheb Ambedkar Digital Kala Festival

The Delhi government on Wednesday launched the Babasaheb Ambedkar Digital Kala Festival to mark the 130th birth anniversary of the social reformer and revolutionary, officials said here.

According to a statement, the Delhi government's Department of Art, Culture and Languages (ACL) has launched the first edition of the festival, which will be a week-long exhibition.

Through such a festival, the Delhi government seeks to promote the teachings of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in the people, especially the youth in the city, it said.

Marking the launch, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “The Delhi government is constantly striving to promote the values and teachings of Babasaheb Ambedkar, along with the contributions made by him in framing India’s Constitution. Such events will instill and encourage a sense of pride in the people, while they work around the theme of equality for all.'' The statement said participants are required to upload their content on Instagram, Twitter or YouTube and tag ACL to participate.

Then, they would be required to send a social media link of their submission, and a brief description of their work to ambedkar.delhigovt@gmail.com.

The categories of the submissions include reels/short video format, poetry/song/rap, or visual arts, the statement said.

Winners of the competition will be announced on May 1. The winner will be awarded Rs 75,000, the first runner-up will get Rs 50,000 and the second runner-up Rs 25,000, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool apologise to Real Madrid after team bus damaged

Liverpool apologised to Champions League opponents Real Madrid after the bus carrying the Spanish side was damaged as it arrived at Anfield for Wednesdays quarter-final second leg. We condemn unequivocally the actions that led to Real Madri...

6 pm to 5 am curfew in entire Rajasthan from Friday

Amid a surge in coronavirus infection cases, the Rajasthan government on Wednesday decided to impose a night-long curfew from 6 pm to 5 am in the entire state from April 16.The night curfew was declared earlier in 10 urban areas of the stat...

Delhi govt lets pvt hospitals named 'COVID facilities' to keep some beds for non-COVID patients

Days after declaring 14 private hospitals in the city as full COVID-19 facilities, the Delhi government on Wednesday revised its decision to allow certain beds to be used for non-COVID patients as well.These included Indraprastha Apollo Hos...

Indian, Sri Lankan scientists to collaborate on range of science technology research

A group of Indian and Sri Lankan scientists will collaborate in areas ranging from food to information and communication technology, the Department of Science and Technology said on Wednesday. Nine teams consisting of scientists from India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021