Brad Pitt exits medical centre in wheelchair post-dentist visit

American actor Brad Pitt was photographed exiting a Beverly Hills medical centre in a wheelchair Wednesday (local time), following a reported dental appointment.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:12 IST
Brad Pitt (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Brad Pitt was photographed exiting a Beverly Hills medical centre in a wheelchair Wednesday (local time), following a reported dental appointment. According to Page Six, the 57-year-old star was spotted riding a wheelchair along by a bodyguard, clad in a black hoodie and grey jeans.

The 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood' star sported an oversized pair of sunglasses over his mask, with a set of white sneakers to complete the look. Pitt was likely confined to the wheelchair per the longstanding policy by hospitals to avoid liability should a patient injure themselves exiting a facility quote-unquote under their own power. However, there is no information about - what procedure Pitt would have been undergoing.

As per Page Six, Pitt was recently revealed -- along with Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Halle Berry and Reese Witherspoon, among others -- as a member of the ensemble roster, the Academy Awards tapped to present at the April 25 ceremony. It seems that the actor was just having an extra-serious tooth cleaning to prepare. One person who's definitely no longer on a shortlist of hospital pickup contacts is his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The couple's protracted split has progressed into one of Hollywood's ugliest courtroom battles.

Most recently, a source told Page Six that Pitt was 'heartbroken' over an alleged leak by someone in Jolie's camp that she and the couple's children are willing to testify to alleged spousal abuse on his part, as part of the custody battle over their six children. For the unversed, Pitt was never been arrested or charged for any offence during his marriage to Jolie, nor were there any police reports made.

The source said, "Brad and his camp has never attacked Angelina.But his camp feels this leak was calculated to sway opinion ahead of the conclusion of their trial." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

