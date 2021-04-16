Demian Bichir-starrer 'Let the Right One In' casts Anika Noni Rose as series regular

Actor Anika Noni Rose has joined Showtime's ''Let the Right One In'' pilot, starring Demian Bichir, as series regular. According to Variety, Andrew Hinderaker is onboard as showrunner and executive producer of the show. Seith Mann will also serve as executive producer and direct the pilot. The series revolves around Mark (Bichir), a father and his 12-year-old daughter, Eleanor, whose lives were changed forever when she was turned into a vampire. ''Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive,'' the plotline reads. Rose will play the role of Naomi. Described as brilliant but cynical, Naomi balances life as a single mother with her career as a homicide detective. She’d do anything for her son, Isaiah, and when Isaiah befriends the girl who’s just moved in next door, Naomi’s thrilled, until she starts to suspect something’s off with their new neighbours.

Tomorrow Studios is producing the project.

