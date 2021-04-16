Left Menu

Demian Bichir-starrer 'Let the Right One In' casts Anika Noni Rose as series regular

Actor Anika Noni Rose has joined Showtimes Let the Right One In pilot, starring Demian Bichir, as series regular. Seith Mann will also serve as executive producer and direct the pilot. The series revolves around Mark Bichir, a father and his 12-year-old daughter, Eleanor, whose lives were changed forever when she was turned into a vampire.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-04-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 14:29 IST
Demian Bichir-starrer 'Let the Right One In' casts Anika Noni Rose as series regular

Actor Anika Noni Rose has joined Showtime's ''Let the Right One In'' pilot, starring Demian Bichir, as series regular. According to Variety, Andrew Hinderaker is onboard as showrunner and executive producer of the show. Seith Mann will also serve as executive producer and direct the pilot. The series revolves around Mark (Bichir), a father and his 12-year-old daughter, Eleanor, whose lives were changed forever when she was turned into a vampire. ''Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive,'' the plotline reads. Rose will play the role of Naomi. Described as brilliant but cynical, Naomi balances life as a single mother with her career as a homicide detective. She’d do anything for her son, Isaiah, and when Isaiah befriends the girl who’s just moved in next door, Naomi’s thrilled, until she starts to suspect something’s off with their new neighbours.

Tomorrow Studios is producing the project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi takes comprehensive review to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in country.

PM Narendra Modi takes comprehensive review to ensure adequate medical grade oxygen supply in country....

C'garh: Two policemen hacked to death in Sukma

Two policemen were allegedly hacked to death by unidentified persons in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said on Friday.The bodies of assistant constables Dhaniram Kashyap and Punem Hadma, bearing injuries inflicted by sh...

Make in India Success Story: With Patented Technology, WeHear Gives New Life to 65 Million People with Hearing Issues

WeHear OX open ear wireless bone conduction ecosystem New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir WeHear OX, WeHear launched Indias first bone conduction open ear wireless earphones in the market along with the state of the art Hearing care ecosystem....

Germany confident law for EU recovery fund will pass in court - minister

Germany is optimistic that it will be able to soon ratify the European Unions own resources decision which is essential for launching the blocs 750 billion euro recovery spending to mitigate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.The exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021